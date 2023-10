Donna riceve 50 pacchi Amazon che non ha mai ordinato: "Non è piacevole, è un incubo"

A Langley, B.C., woman says for the past two months, she has had more than 50 packages containing women's shoes delivered to her house, even though she didn't order them. Anca Nitu says they were sent by people across North America who intended to return them to the Amazon seller, with each box containing a return authorization slip to her address. She says couriers have also abandoned packages on her porch, denying her the opportunity to refuse them. It has also resulted in more than $300 worth of Collect-on-Delivery (COD) customs charges from the United Parcel Service (UPS). The bills are mailed to her by the delivery company. "I start shaking when I see packages at my door," said Nitu, who says the stress has cost her sleep and her appetite. "They keep coming, and it just doesn't end." While she has not determined an exact cause, Nitu suspects her residence is being used as a return address for sellers or third-party handlers to dump their unwanted products. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it sounds like a vendor-return scheme, where sellers, usually from overseas countries like China or India, skirt shipping and warehouse fees by using a residence to ship their returned products. In a written statement to CBC, Amazon says people in Nitu's situation can report packages online through their Report Unwanted Package form, but they did not specify what processes are in place to resolve her specific issue of unwanted volume deliveries. #amazon #packages #langley #britishcolumbia #cbcnews

