"Ho visitato l'ultimo Blockbuster esistente nel mondo: ecco cosa vendono oggi"

This is the last Blockbuster store in the world! It opened in Bend, Oregon in 1992 as Pacific Video, a family-owned video rental store and converted to a Blockbuster franchise store in 2000. In 2004, Block buster was still growing, amassing 9,000 locations worldwide. Blockbuster closed all of its corporate-owned stores by 2014, at which point there were 50 remaining franchise stores. In 2018, this store in Bend became the last Blockbuster in the United States. That was after John Oliver on "Last Week Tonight" afforded a few more months of life into a Blockbuster in Alaska, by donating some Russell Crowe memorabilia (including a jock strap) to that Blockbuster. That location closed soon after and donated some of that memorabilia to the Bend location. By March of 2019, this location in Bend was the last Blockbuster in the world. Dish Network, which owns the Blockbuster trademark, continues to license the Blockbuster name to this location, which enables them to sell merchandise and carry more than 1,200 video titles — although the vast amount of their revenue comes from the sale of merchandise to tourists — although I saw two people returning movies while I was there. There's a great documentary from 2020 called "The Last Blockbuster", created by some Bend filmmakers and featuring various celebrities, which you can watch online and also buy in the store. It gives some great insight as to why Blockbuster closed. It's not as cut-and-dry as them being late to the game and losing out to Netflix.

